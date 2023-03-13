Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Grows By 25.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

SSAAY stock remained flat at $3.64 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 26.05%. Research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

