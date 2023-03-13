Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declines By 17.7%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,720. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.