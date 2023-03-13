Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declines By 17.7%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,720. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.