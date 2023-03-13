Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Grows By 41.6%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,118.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

BIOVF remained flat at $22.74 on Monday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.48. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

