Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Decreases By 25.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.42. 5,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Tantech Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $185,000.



Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

