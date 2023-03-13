Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Decreases By 25.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Price Performance
NASDAQ:TANH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.42. 5,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $44.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tantech (TANH)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.