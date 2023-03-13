Short Interest in Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Expands By 63.8%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.
Tecsys Price Performance
TCYSF remained flat at $19.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. Tecsys has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.85.
About Tecsys
