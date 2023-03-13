Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Increases By 93.0%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

TDF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.