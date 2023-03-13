Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Grows By 87.7%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Terumo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,862. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.53. Terumo has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $35.79.

Get Terumo alerts:

About Terumo

(Get Rating)

See Also

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.