Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Grows By 87.7%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Terumo Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,862. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.53. Terumo has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $35.79.
About Terumo
