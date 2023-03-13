Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Decreases By 22.0%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOPS shares. StockNews.com raised Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships Stock Down 1.1 %

About Top Ships

NASDAQ TOPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.