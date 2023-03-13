Short Interest in Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Decreases By 23.4%

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Trees Trading Down 5.8 %

Trees stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 35,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Trees has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Trees

TREES Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

