Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Drops By 17.9%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 180,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:UNCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. 3,776,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,799. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.