Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Declines By 17.1%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTAA. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 369,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTAA remained flat at $10.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 93,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,666. UTA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.