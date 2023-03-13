Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Increases By 78.8%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the February 13th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

