Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

SIG traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 388,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,012. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

