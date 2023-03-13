Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.
SIG stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 494,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,095. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $84.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
