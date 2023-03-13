Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.19. Simmons First National shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 282,502 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

