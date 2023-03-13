Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 62.0% in February

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHTDY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
