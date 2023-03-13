Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 62.0% in February

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHTDY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

