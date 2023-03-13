SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of SMC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.96. SMC has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

