Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock worth $31,901,869. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SNOW opened at $129.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

