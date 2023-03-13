Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQM. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 350,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,691. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

