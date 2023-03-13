Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 308,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Society Pass by 281.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 259.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Society Pass by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Society Pass by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass Trading Up 0.6 %

SOPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,476. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.