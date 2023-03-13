Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Approximately 425,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 311,377 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.49.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Solo Brands Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

