Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SHLE opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.03. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

