Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE SHLE opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.03. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86.
About Source Energy Services
