SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Down to $75.72

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.72, but opened at $69.50. SouthState shares last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 356,160 shares traded.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,662,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

