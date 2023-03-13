Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,806,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,041,654. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

