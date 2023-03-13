S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $326.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

