SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

