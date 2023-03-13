Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a £124 ($149.11) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £120.68 ($145.11).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £111.20 ($133.72) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.32) and a 12-month high of £131.40 ($158.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The company has a market cap of £8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,706.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is £116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is £110.95.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 109.50 ($1.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

