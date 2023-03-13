Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Nicholas John Anderson Sells 7,432 Shares

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($134.18), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($997,189.23).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

LON:SPX traded down GBX 305 ($3.67) during trading hours on Monday, reaching £108.15 ($130.05). The company had a trading volume of 62,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of £110.97. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a one year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.32) and a one year high of £131.40 ($158.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,628.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 109.50 ($1.32) dividend. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($149.11) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £120.68 ($145.11).

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.