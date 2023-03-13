Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 560.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.60 ($139.67) to GBX 9,910 ($120.78) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($146.25) to £124 ($151.13) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
SPXSF stock remained flat at $140.05 during trading on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $168.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.26.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.