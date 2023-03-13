Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SPIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,530.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

