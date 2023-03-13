Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 171,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,902. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

