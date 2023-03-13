State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 4.9 %

STT stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.