Status Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $103.79 million and $3.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00034543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00218342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,181.23 or 0.99953170 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,966,745 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,970,966,745.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02479698 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,514,510.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

