Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFBC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.36. 293,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

