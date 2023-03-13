StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.98

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 55843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

StepStone Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in StepStone Group by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

