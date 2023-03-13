Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$49.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Spin Master Price Performance
SNMSF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $39.01.
Spin Master Cuts Dividend
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
