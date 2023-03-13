Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$49.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Price Performance

SNMSF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

About Spin Master

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.