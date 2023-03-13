Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$176.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $127.22 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

