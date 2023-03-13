Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 13th (APDN, ATEC, BBVA, CAPL, CLMT, EYPT, GRFS, HBIO, HCP, HGV)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 13th:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Applied DNA Sciences Inc alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.