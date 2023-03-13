Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 13th (APDN, ATEC, BBVA, CAPL, CLMT, EYPT, GRFS, HBIO, HCP, HGV)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 13th:
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
