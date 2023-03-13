Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of American International Group Put Options (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 21,013 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 355% compared to the average daily volume of 4,622 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of AIG traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,437,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,030. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

