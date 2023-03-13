StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

