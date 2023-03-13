StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.57.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
