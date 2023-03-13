StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

