StockNews.com Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,617.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $573,440. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,669,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 603,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 376,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after buying an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

