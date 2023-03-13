StockNews.com Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Buy”

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Smart Sand Stock Down 4.3 %

SND stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 242,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.50. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

