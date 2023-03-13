Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,650. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $986.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,881,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 261,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

