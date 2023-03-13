Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,650. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $986.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
