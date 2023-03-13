SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SunPower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,202,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.