Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sunwin Stevia International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SUWN traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Sunwin Stevia International
