Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUWN traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

About Sunwin Stevia International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.