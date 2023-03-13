Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday.
Surface Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 191,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.