Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 191,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

