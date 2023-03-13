Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $265.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.19. 25,854,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,582,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.15. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $566.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

