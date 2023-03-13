Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 6,557,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,553,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

