Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 810,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.29. The company had a trading volume of 731,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,001. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.94 and its 200 day moving average is $329.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

